Brokerages Set Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $49.14. 479,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 617,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth about $18,651,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

