Brokerages Set Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Price Target at GBX 6,826.13

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,775.25 ($89.12).

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 126 ($1.66) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,440 ($97.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,029.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

