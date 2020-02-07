Brokerages Set First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target at $44.50

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816 shares of company stock worth $34,559. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. 87,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

