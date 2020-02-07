Brokerages Set First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Target Price at $38.00

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,408. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $557.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

