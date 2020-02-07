Brokerages Set HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Price Target at €44.81

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.81 ($52.11).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock traded down €1.02 ($1.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €42.62 ($49.56). 148,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

