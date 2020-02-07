Brokerages Set Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Price Target at $49.33

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

