Brokerages Set Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target at $44.86

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

