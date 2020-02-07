Brokerages Set Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) PT at $25.90

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Summit Materials stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.15. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

