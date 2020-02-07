Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 209.44

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.30 ($2.88).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806.

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.70 ($2.86). 12,797,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.60 ($2.92). The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

