Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 209.44

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.30 ($2.88).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
In other news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
