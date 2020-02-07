Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Target Price at GBX 4,338.89

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price (up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Iain Wetherall purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, for a total transaction of £256,875 ($337,904.50). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Shares of WIZZ traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,215 ($55.45). 1,014,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,077.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,793.70. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

