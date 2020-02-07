Brokerages Set WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Price Target at $16.73

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPX. Mizuho upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:WPX opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 744,488 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

