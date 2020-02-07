Brokers Issue Forecasts for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Shares of GWPH opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,808,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

