Brokers Set Expectations for Cardiovascular Systems Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

CSII stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 121,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.