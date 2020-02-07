Brokers Set Expectations for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,025. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $823.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

