Brokers Set Expectations for Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.12.

NYSE:ICE opened at $90.11 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

