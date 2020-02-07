Brokers Set Expectations for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

LBRT stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.44. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $5,285,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 294,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

