Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,297,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 458,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

