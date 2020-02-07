Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of BBU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

