Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 92,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after purchasing an additional 454,613 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 828,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 887,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 41,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 56,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.