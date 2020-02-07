BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226.33 ($2.98).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

LON BT.A traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 156.80 ($2.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,671,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.39. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16).

In other news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.