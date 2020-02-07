Buckingham Research Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $350.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $308.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.25. 4,266,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.95. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.04, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.