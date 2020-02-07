Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 986,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,973. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

