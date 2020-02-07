Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

BLDR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 721,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,365. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

