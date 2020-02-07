C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

