Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million.

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 297,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,817. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

