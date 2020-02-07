Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

NYSE CBT opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 714,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 317,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

