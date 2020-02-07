CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.98. CAIXABANK/ADR shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 97,973 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAIXY shares. HSBC cut CAIXABANK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAIXABANK/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CAIXABANK/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

