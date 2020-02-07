Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Barclays currently has $4.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 13,560,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,130,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 102,528 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

