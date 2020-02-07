Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 258202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.