Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE CF traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,203. The company has a market cap of $481.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

