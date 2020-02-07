Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.20, 163,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 205,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

