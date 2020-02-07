Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNNE. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

CNNE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. 332,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,264. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cannae has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cannae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth $15,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,325,000 after buying an additional 251,739 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 692.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 564.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 71,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

