Capital Product Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $223.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.67%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

