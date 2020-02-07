Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

CPLP has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $223.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

