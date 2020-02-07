Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

