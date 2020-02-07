Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

CPRI traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 146,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Capri has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 11.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

