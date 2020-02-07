Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.38.
CPRI traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 146,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Capri has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 11.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
