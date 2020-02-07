CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading 14.3% Higher

CardioComm Solutions Inc (CVE:EKG) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 199,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 130,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiary, CardioView Inc, develops software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. Its technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CardioComm Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioComm Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.