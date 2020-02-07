Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. 878,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.56 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

