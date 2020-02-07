Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Career Education has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $145,402.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. FMR LLC raised its position in Career Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Career Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Career Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Career Education by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Career Education by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

