Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $88.86. 950,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. Carvana has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Carvana by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

