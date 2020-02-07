Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $91.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. Carvana has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,088,837.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $433,272.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

