Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,827. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $179.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

