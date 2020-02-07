Cashaa Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1,717.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.