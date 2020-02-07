Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,124. The company has a market cap of $775.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.50. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,863,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

