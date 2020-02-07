Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. Catalent has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $5,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2,212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 117,990 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $5,229,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.