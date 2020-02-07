Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

