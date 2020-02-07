CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

CDW has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.64. 4,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.46. CDW has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,452 shares of company stock worth $14,241,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

