Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Trading Down 0.5%

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$8.13 ($5.77) and last traded at A$8.24 ($5.84), approximately 50,189 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 60,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.28 ($5.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.12.

About Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP)

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. The company is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It offers small affordable housing lots at its residential estates and luxury apartments at boutique waterfront developments.

