CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,711 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,194,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 4,190,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,704. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.