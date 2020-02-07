CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,711 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,194,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 4,190,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,970,704. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

