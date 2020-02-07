Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

Get Centrica alerts:

CNA opened at GBX 84.84 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.